DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Down 3.7% This Week

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $18.43 million and $402,736.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

