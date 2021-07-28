DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $5.65 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $558.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00040514 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00026077 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,539,828 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

