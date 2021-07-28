DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $425,421.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00099659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.84 or 0.99783630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.44 or 0.00786233 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,361,895 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

