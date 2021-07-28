Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 25,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 8,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $85,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

