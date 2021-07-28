Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. Analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

