Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0062

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Delphy has a total market cap of $387,075.86 and approximately $74,226.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Delphy has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00739660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

