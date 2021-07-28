Desire Market Cap Tops $32,935.57 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Desire has a market capitalization of $32,935.57 and $32,452.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,051.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.37 or 0.05746088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.79 or 0.01270367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00345783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00122702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.24 or 0.00584850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00335196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00260072 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

