Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.88.

L opened at C$81.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.92 billion and a PE ratio of 24.74.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

