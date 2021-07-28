Desjardins Boosts George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$137.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Shares of WNGRF traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. George Weston has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $101.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

