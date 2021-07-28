Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €164.00 Price Target by DZ Bank Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €164.00 ($192.94) price target by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €154.15 ($181.36).

Shares of DB1 stock traded down €1.80 ($2.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €143.15 ($168.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.58. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

