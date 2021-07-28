Devery One Day Volume Reaches $4,011.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Devery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $269,855.03 and approximately $4,011.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Devery Coin Profile

Devery is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

