Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,431. The company has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

