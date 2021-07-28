Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DGII opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.24 million, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

