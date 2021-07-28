Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches One Day Volume of $26.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $616,844.64 and $26.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00570918 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 107.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.