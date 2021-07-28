DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.33 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $77.40 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00385330 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.01163794 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,840,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

