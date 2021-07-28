Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $314,904.17

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 138.2% higher against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $314,904.17 and approximately $30.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,847.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,286.60 or 0.05738387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.95 or 0.01277250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00349045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00122720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00585805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00335918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,615,871 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

