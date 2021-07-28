Digitex Trading Down 11.4% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $2.29 million and $1.21 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00739660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

