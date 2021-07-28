Dimecoin (DIME) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $59.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00085820 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

