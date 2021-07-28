Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,834,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Discover Financial Services worth $269,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $270,545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,499,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 99,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.29.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

