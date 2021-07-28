Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 119.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Discovery by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Discovery by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Discovery by 3.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of DISCA opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

