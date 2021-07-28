Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Down 4.9%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 289,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,405,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

