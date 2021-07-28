DistX Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, DistX has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $18,963.43 and approximately $15,616.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00101237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00122886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,423.26 or 1.00197991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.00788547 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

