Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

