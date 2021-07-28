DODO Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $112.68 million and $56.08 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DODO has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.00741709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

