Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. Sells 14,480 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $13.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.57. 545,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

