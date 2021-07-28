Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. Sells 14,480 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $13.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.57. 545,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.