Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.03% of Domino’s Pizza worth $433,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $538.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.20. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

