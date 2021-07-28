Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domtar in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

UFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

NYSE UFS opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Domtar has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

