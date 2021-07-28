Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.24

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.24 and traded as high as C$69.39. Domtar shares last traded at C$69.33, with a volume of 6,490 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

