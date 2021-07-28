DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.26). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

NYSE:DASH opened at $179.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.18.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,600,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,272,222 shares of company stock worth $1,247,173,954 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

