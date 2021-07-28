Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.82. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $583.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3946 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.