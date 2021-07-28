Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00.

OptimizeRx stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $54.18. 115,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,911. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.60 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $37,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

