DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 10.1% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 140,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,028,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in DouYu International by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,095 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in DouYu International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in DouYu International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

