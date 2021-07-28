DPRating (RATING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,498.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $737,162.57 and approximately $34,498.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00754003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

