Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 165,567 shares.The stock last traded at $63.62 and had previously closed at $72.61.
A number of analysts have commented on RDY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.
The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $68,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.
