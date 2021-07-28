Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 165,567 shares.The stock last traded at $63.62 and had previously closed at $72.61.

A number of analysts have commented on RDY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $68,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

