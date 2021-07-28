Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Down 5.3%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. 1,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

