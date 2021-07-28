Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.75

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.75 and traded as high as C$26.60. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$26.35, with a volume of 46,468 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.443892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently -37.48%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

