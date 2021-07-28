Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $32.73. Approximately 744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 577,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $313,000.
About Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
