DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00038621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006628 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

