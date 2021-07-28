DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00037259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006680 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

