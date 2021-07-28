Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce sales of $256.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.05 million and the highest is $258.60 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $226.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 14.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

