Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,568. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

