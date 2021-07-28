Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,355 ($17.70). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,342 ($17.53), with a volume of 149,614 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNLM shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,324.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.