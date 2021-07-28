Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Capitalization Hits $40.19 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $40.19 million and $2.44 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00048623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.66 or 0.00755983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

