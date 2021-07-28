DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.96 ($49.37).

ETR:DWS opened at €39.58 ($46.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €38.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

