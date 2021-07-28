Dynamite One Day Volume Reaches $173,833.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $162,268.75 and approximately $173,833.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00244872 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000188 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001358 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00762387 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,375 coins and its circulating supply is 391,128 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

