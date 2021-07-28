Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. 2,091,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.31, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

