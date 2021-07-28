Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $902 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.73 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS.

Dynatrace stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 240.35, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.70. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.22.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

