Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $219 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.60 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.630 EPS.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.22.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

