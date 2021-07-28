Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Down to $62.49

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.49, but opened at $60.99. Dynatrace shares last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 7,331 shares changing hands.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.35, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

