E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.28 ($13.27).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

EOAN stock opened at €10.37 ($12.20) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.08. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

